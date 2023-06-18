SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a three year hiatus, the Oswego County Fair announced it will be returning this summer during Fourth of July weekend.

This summer’s fair will kick off on Friday, June 30, and officially conclude on Sunday, July 2.

The fair’s schedule was shortened and moved to the holiday weekend to encourage more visitors, said the Oswego County Fair Board.

Although the dates have changed, many fair traditions stay the same, including animal showings on all three days and barrel racing on Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday will also feature a cornhole tournament, open to public with a $20 entry fee. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and players will start to throw their bags at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday will be marked by a tractor pull starting at 9:30 a.m. where locals can enter antique, out-of-field or enhanced tractors at the grandstands. Participants will have to pay $20 to enter, but spectators can watch for free.

The fairgrounds will be open each of the three days at 9 a.m. and the buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Rides from Ontario Amusements will also be up and running, and food from various vendors will be available.

Vendors can still apply by emailing the Fair Board at oswegoagriculturalsociety@gmail.com or by messaging them on Facebook.