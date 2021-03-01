Oswego County Health Department revises high-risk sports policy

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department revised their policy on high-risk sports Monday to reflect reduced case counts of COVID-19.

Schools and youth recreation leagues will be allowed to admit the lesser of two home team spectators per athlete, or 50% of their spectator area at indoor events, and athletes will be able to travel to sporting events in other Section III counties.

Ice hockey, basketball, contact lacrosse, rugby, competitive cheerleading, group dance, volleyball, and wrestling are among the sports categorized by New York State as “higher risk”.

Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that the data shows the COVID-19 virus is still active in the community and people must continue to be conscious. These rules may change if positivity rates increase again.

Student-athletes may participate in organized recreational leagues or K-12 school sports in Oswego County, provided these guidelines are met:

Sports activities will be placed on pause if the 7-day rolling average of test positivity is more than 8% in the CNY region.

The County Health Department reserves the right to pause all higher-risk sports should Oswego County experience a spike in new cases.

School districts and youth sports leagues must follow the New York State “Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency”.

School districts and recreational leagues must submit plans to the County Health Department.

Car-pooling and overnight travel are discouraged.

New York State social distancing and other guidelines should be followed.

Each school’s medical director must approve the district or school’s participation in higher-risk sports. The Health Department recommends that the school board of education or board of directors also approve the district or league’s participation in each specific sport.

Travel to and from interstate competition is prohibited.

Huang said that the COVID-19 virus may be spread in locker rooms, school buses, and other areas in addition to sports event venues.