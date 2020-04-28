Oswego County Health Department will reopen immunization clinics

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is reopening immunization clinics starting Tuesday, May 5 by appointment only.

“Many physicians are reporting that patients are canceling routine appointments such as well-child visits, and delaying important vaccines for children,” said Jodi Martin, supervising public health nurse for preventive services with the Oswego County Health Department. “It’s important that we don’t allow vaccination levels to drop and run the risk of seeing increases in vaccine-preventable disease during this difficult time.”

“The health of Oswego County residents is our main priority. We know firsthand the importance of immunizations in keeping our community healthy. To deliver this important service safely to our residents, we have made significant changes to the way we will move clients through our immunization clinic,” said Anna Reitz, immunization coordinator for Oswego County Health Department.

Changes include:

Individuals will be asked to call from the parking lot when they have arrived for their appointment

A mask should be worn by anyone over the age of 2 before entering the building.

Only one parent or guardian should accompany a child in for vaccinations

Adults and teens will be vaccinated in their vehicle when possible

Children and adults entering the building will be screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19 prior to entering, including temperature monitoring

Registration paperwork will be completed over the phone when the appointment is scheduled

If you or your child is sick, your appointment will be rescheduled

The clinic room will be sanitized between each patient.

Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Oswego office located at 70 Bunner St. Services at the Pulaski office will resume at a later date.

To schedule an appointment, call (315) 349-3547.