Oswego County Health Director talks about the cluster of cases in the county

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Oswego County Health Director Jiancheng Huang on Tuesday about the cluster of coronavirus cases at a food processing facility in Oswego County.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate addresses police reform at hearing
- Trump’s police reform plan includes officer database, federal funding
- Highlights from Home 6-16-20
- Highlights from Home 6-15-20
- DiBella’s Subs donates lunches to workers at the Syracuse VA Medical Center, other locations
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App