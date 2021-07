OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After seeing success in Onondaga and Madison County, Oswego County is serving up a restaurant voucher program, dubbed the “Oswego County Restaurant Recovery Program” aimed to boost business.

Those dining in can dig in for some extra portions as well.

To participate, buy a gift card you will double the money you spend on it to use at more than 60 restaurants county-wide.

For more information, visit the voucher website.