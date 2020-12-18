Oswego County home damaged in morning fire

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A home in Oswego County was damaged in a fire on Friday morning.
Multiple fire companies were called to County Route 8 in Granby Friday morning where they found a two story home on fire.
There is no word on how the first started or if there were any injuries.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App