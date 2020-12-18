Oswego County home damaged in morning fire

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A home in Oswego County was damaged in a fire on Friday morning.

Multiple fire companies were called to County Route 8 in Granby Friday morning where they found a two story home on fire.

There is no word on how the first started or if there were any injuries.

