OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Legislature recognized the retiring Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang at the group’s June meeting.

Huang acted as the county’s Public Health Director for the last decade and made it his mission to promote good health in Oswego County. He announced his retirement on June 14.

Director Jiancheng Huang developed a variety of public health programs and raised the county’s State Health Rating. He also, of course, led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He reassured residents at every clinic, helped with the distribution of personal protective gear and COVID-19 tests, and was there in the development of the award-winning COVID-19 Hotline, the online dashboard to track daily and weekly reports, and the online portal to report test results and request paperwork,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9.

The legislature gave Huang a certificate of appreciation during the June meeting.

Congratulations, Jiancheng Huang!