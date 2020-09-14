Oswego County hosting child car seat safety check on September 26

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board will be hosting a child car seat check on Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at Menter Ambulance in Fulton.
At the event, attendees will learn how to properly install and use a car seat, and ask any questions about proper car seat use.
Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann said, “This is going to be a great event, free to the entire Oswego County Community.”
To attend the event, you must make an appointment by calling (315) 343-2344 ext. 22. Each appointment lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.
Social guidelines will be in place and face coverings must be worn.
