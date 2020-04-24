Oswego County Humane Society hosts Fur Ball Photo Contest

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society’s annual Fur Ball event, originally scheduled for April 25, has now been postponed to Saturday, October 17 due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the meantime, the organization is hosting a Fur Ball Photo Contest, a complimentary fundraiser for the event.

Pet parents can submit pictures of their furry friends online.

Local business owner Bill Reilly of River’s End Bookstore in the City of Oswego will judge the submissions and choose winners.

Winners will receive prizes including a gift certificate for a professional pet photo session with Nature’s Palette Photography Art, and personalized items like tote bags, coffee mugs, and mouse pads.

There is an optional essay contest as well. Winners of the essay contest will receive a gift certificate for the River’s End Bookstore.

The contest ends Sunday, May 10 at 12 p.m.

Winners will be contacted by the organization.

All donations will go directly to the Oswego County Humane Society’s foster and adoption program, the pet food pantry, and the spay and neuter clinic services for low income families.

For contest rules and to enter visit GoGoPhotoContest.com/OswegoCountyHumane.