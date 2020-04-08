Oswego County implements voluntary stay-at-home order

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup asked residents on Wednesday to follow a voluntary shelter-in-place order, similar to Onondaga County.

Weatherup asked the residents of Oswego County to do their essential travel on an every-other-day basis.

The rules for Oswego County’s voluntary shelter in place are as follows:

Residents born during an odd year – Only travel on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

– Only travel on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays Residents born during an even year – Only travel on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

– Only travel on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Sundays – Weatherup asks everyone to stay home

The Chairman admitted he did not have any jurisdiction to enforce the recommended travel restrictions, but he said, “In the interest of public health and safety, we can police it and keep track of those who ignore it.”

As of Wednesday, Oswego County has reported 36 cases of COVID-19, with 18 of those individuals recovering from the virus. Two people in Oswego County have also died from COVID-19.

Chairman Weatherup also sent a warning ahead of Easter Sunday, urging his residents to celebrate Easter only within the confines of their own home.

Family traditions are important to us all and Easter is an important holiday, but it’s not worth putting your family at risk, or the public if you work in an essential job with the public. I am not suggesting that you not celebrate Easter, I am however strongly encouraging you to do so in the confines of your own home with only the members of your own household present. Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup

The health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 315-349-3330.

