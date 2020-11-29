Oswego County kicks off week-long Small Business Stroll

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to increase traffic at small businesses, the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) launched their Small Business Stroll on Sunday.

Beginning Sunday, November 29 and running through Sunday, December 6, many small businesses in Oswego and Fulton will have special deals and promotions for their customers.

The deals will help customers save money, and hopefully increase traffic at local businesses, which is needed more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our local small businesses. These businesses are the lifeblood of our community and add the unique character and charm that make Oswego County a great place to live, work and play,” said Katie Toomey, executive director of the GOFCC. “The owners of these shops and eateries are our friends and neighbors and need our support now more than ever. I encourage the community to not only shop safely this season, but to make sure the dollars they spend stay right here in our community to fuel its resurgence and growth.”

Businesses participating in the Small Business Stroll will have a sign in their window along with a QR code.

