Oswego County kicks off week-long Small Business Stroll

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to increase traffic at small businesses, the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) launched their Small Business Stroll on Sunday.
Beginning Sunday, November 29 and running through Sunday, December 6, many small businesses in Oswego and Fulton will have special deals and promotions for their customers.
The deals will help customers save money, and hopefully increase traffic at local businesses, which is needed more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our local small businesses. These businesses are the lifeblood of our community and add the unique character and charm that make Oswego County a great place to live, work and play,” said Katie Toomey, executive director of the GOFCC. “The owners of these shops and eateries are our friends and neighbors and need our support now more than ever. I encourage the community to not only shop safely this season, but to make sure the dollars they spend stay right here in our community to fuel its resurgence and growth.”
Businesses participating in the Small Business Stroll will have a sign in their window along with a QR code.
Businesses participating in the Small Business Stroll:
- Bistro 197
- Blue Moon Grill
- CNY Arts
- Coffee Connection
- Comic Shop
- Connection Point
- Curious Kidz
- Gary’s Sports Bar
- GJP Italian Eatery Oswego
- Hair We Are
- Hair We Are Next Door
- JP Jewlers
- Kathy’s Cakes
- Man in the Moon Candies
- Mother Earth Baby
- Murdock’s Bicycles & Sports
- Nora’s
- Organic Earthling
- Oswego Sub Shop
- OI Wear-a division of Oswego Industries
- Pau’s General Store
- Precision Healing
- Press Box
- Riverside Artisans
- River’s End Bookstore
- Sensibility Outfitters
- Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant Mexico
- Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant Pulaski
- Southern Fare
- Sherry’s Downtown Diner
- Steamers Bar Grill
- The 315 Studio
- The Darling Elves
- The Good Guys Barber Shop
- The Mix
- The Village Shops
- Three Sisters Gifts
- Uniforms Etc.
- Zamps
The GOFCC Small Business Stroll, presented by Novelis, is also made possible by generous sponsorships from Eastern Shore Associates, SUNY Oswego, Minority Leader William Barclay, Eagle Beverage, StepOne Creative, iHeartOswego, The Palladium Times & Valley News and Mitchell’s Speedway Press.
