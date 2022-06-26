(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation to representatives from the local dairy industry designating June as Dairy Month.

The county includes that dairy farming is first in agricultural income for New York State and has a local contribution with over 94,000 acres and a nearly $200 million market.

Pictured from left are legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Erich Keena, agricultural economic development specialist, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Joshua Vrooman, agricultural community educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Edward Gilson, District 3; James Karasek, District 22, service dog Isabel; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Oswego County Dairy Ambassador Hattie Wallis; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Micahel Yerdon, District 1; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Paul A. Forestiere II. executive director at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; and James Scanlon, District 16.