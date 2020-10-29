Oswego County man accused of assaulting man in East Syracuse

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a man in East Syracuse on Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on October 27, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was called to the hospital for an assault investigation. A 24-year-old male said he was assaulted in his Myers Road home in East Syracuse by an acquaintance after the two had an argument. The victim was punched multiple times in the face, and was also cut with a knife.

The suspect has been identified as Djaquinn Johnson, 34, of Fulton. He has been charged with assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Johnson is being held at the Justice Center, pending arraignment.

The victim required surgery for facial fractures, but has since been released from the hospital.