OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man has been arrested after he allegedly sent child sexual abuse material on an app called Kik.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Anthony C Friot on March 30 for three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child after almost a month-long investigation.

On March 5, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into Friot after receiving information that child sexual abuse material was being sent on Kik from his home address in the town of Sandy Creek.

It wasn’t until March 30, that the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home and found many electronic devices, including seven cell phones which were all seized.

While executing the search warrant, Friot was taken into custody and later on in the day, he was charged with his crimes.

Friot was charged with the following:

3 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child

He was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court where he was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. Friot posted $1,000 bail that night and was released.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding Anthony C Friot or knows a possible victim, you are asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.