(WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that a 47-year-old man, Juan Rivera, was arrested for Manslaughter in the second degree, Leaving the scene of a deadly incident, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the second degree on Wednesday, July 13.

Rivera was involved in an incident that happened on January 29, 2022, and the Sherrif’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation to determine his charges.

Police say Rivera was driving a vehicle on Tubbs Road in the Town of Mexico and hit a pole. His girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Fink, was in the passenger seat and got outside of the vehicle after the crash.

Rivera and Fink were then allegedly involved in a domestic dispute which resulted in Rivera running over Fink with his vehicle, police say. Rivera then put Fink back into the vehicle, as she was severely injured and fled the scene.

Rivera was later found by a Sherrif’s Deputy parked on the side of West Stone Road in New Haven.

Police say that Fink was taken to the hospital where she died days later.

Rivera will be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on July 12.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information, especially a yet-to-be-identified good samaritan who stopped on Tubbs Road and interacted with the pair, to please call the office at 315-349-3411.