Oswego County man arrested for secretly taking pictures of girls while they undress

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LACONA, NY (WSYR-TV) — A 43-year-old Lacona man is accused of taking photos of two girls undressing, without them knowing, and uploading the pictures online. 

State Police charged William Spearance II with unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of children.

He was also charged with possessing two modified and unregistered assault rifles. 

Spearance is being held at the Oswego County jail on $2,500 bail.

