Oswego County man arrested for sexually abusing an animal

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old Oswego County man is facing charges for sexually abusing a goat.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says John Tibbles of the Town of Richland was arrested Monday. Tibbles has been charged with sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Tibbles is scheduled to appear in Orwell Town Court on January 8.

