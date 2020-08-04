Oswego County man arrested on Florida warrant

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man has been arrested on a warrant issued by the state of Florida.

On July 29, Jesse Roe, 23, of Cleveland, was arrested as a fugitive from justice as the result of an arrest warrant issued by the state of Florida. Roe was wanted on murder charged.

Roe was arraigned and sent to the Oswego County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Florida.

