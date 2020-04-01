Oswego County man arrested on sex offense charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse announced on Wednesday they arrested an Oswego County man on sex offense charges.

According to a release, State Police arrested Patrick Boykin, 40 from Oswego, after he allegedly had sexual conduct with a female under the age of 16 at a home in Cicero, NY.

Police report that Boykin is facing charges for a criminal sex act in the 2nd degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

