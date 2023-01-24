SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old Oswego man was charged with seven counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child for a second time after three search warrants were conducted on his home, according to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, they began an investigation on December 9, 2021, after they received information that child sexual abuse material was being sent on Snapchat from a home in the town of Schroeppel.

A search warrant then occurred on January 26, 2022, and police seized electronic devices and the personal cell phone of the person living in the home, 28-year-old Austin S. Tennant. Police examined the electronics and Tennant’s personal cellphone where they found social media platforms, accounts, and content associated with child sexual abuse material.

Police also found an Instagram account that belonged to Tennant which was logged back into on January 27, 2022, and was used to message underage users soliciting child sexual abuse material.

With the information, investigators began finding the accounts Tennant was communicating with to identify victims for prosecution.

A second search warrant was executed on August 11, 2022, at Tennant’s home after investigators received more information that child abuse material was being uploaded on Snapchat. Police say that Tennant’s cell phone was seized again and they found new accounts showing child sexual abuse material linked to it after an examination.

Tennant was then charged with the following:

Seven counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child

Tennant was arraigned on the charges and held on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. According to police, he was released on August 16, 2022, without having to make bail.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Investigators then found more information in January of 2023 that child abuse material was being sent on social media from Tennant’s home.

The Sheriff’s Office executed a third search warrant on January 24, 2023, to Tennant’s home and found a tablet that had child sexual abuse material.

Tennant was then charged with the following:

Seven additional counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child

One count of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor

One count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance

Tennant will be arraigned on January 24 in Oswego County CAP Court.