PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriffs were sent to a home in Oswego County for an incident involving a man being trapped between his tractor and a piece of equipment.

Deputies arrived at 77 Island Road in the Town of Palermo, on Monday, May 8, to find a 63-year-old dead at the scene.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old William Winks and some of his family members were attempting to connect a backhoe attachment to his tractor when he became trapped between the two.

Police are not investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by McFee and Menter Ambulance.