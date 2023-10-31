PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County man accused of murdering his 11-year-old stepson was nearly thrown out of his own murder trial Tuesday for apparently vile comments he allegedly made toward the prosecutor.

Anthony Waldron, accused of neglecting 11-year-old Jordan Brooks, is “on thin ice,” the judge told him at the start of Tuesday’s proceeding.

The exact statements were not repeated publicly in court, but the judge described them as “violent, troubling and disturbing.”

They were made toward one of the two prosecutors, Oswego County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte.

Waldron, who’s currently free on bail and is allowed to go home at night, was threatened with being sent to jail.

Waldron’s niece, who’s been a spectator in the courtroom, was accused of making similar remarks. She was called up to the podium by the judge and was also scolded.

Waldon’s attorney, Sal Lanza, apologized to his opposing counsel.

When the trial was allowed to resume, the jury was called in. They heard from the former Onondaga County Medical Examiner, Dr. Robert Stoppacher.

Dr. Stoppacher didn’t conduct Brooks’ autopsy but is often hired by lawyers to do his own analysis of the findings.

After Stoppacher was cross-examined, the prosecution rested its case. That means the defense will begin calling witnesses Tuesday afternoon.

The first person scheduled is Waldron’s wife, Lisa Waldron, the boy’s biological mother.

Lisa Waldon plead guilty to her son’s death last month and is already serving her state prison sentence.