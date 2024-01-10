SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Hannibal man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison on Wednesday, Jan. 10, for child pornography possession.

As part of an earlier guilty plea, 40-year-old Marcus Lombardo admitted that while on probation in February 2021, he possessed at least 180 image and video files of child pornography on an SD card inside a cell phone that he was prohibited from having under the terms of his probation.

Lombardo was under federal supervision following a 2012 conviction for receipt and possession of child pornography and for committing a felony while on pretrial release. He was also sent to prison for a year in 2019 for violating the conditions of his release.

Lombardo did serve a 16-month sentence for violating his probation with the discovery of child pornography in his possession in February 2021.

He will also be required to serve a 15-year term of supervised release following the completion of his 135-month sentence and will need to pay a $100 special assessment and then $12,000 in restitution to the victims.

United States District Judge David Hurd carried out the sentencing.