OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An admission today, from an Oswego County mother facing murder charges in her son’s death, to stealing his social security checks.

Lisa Waldron pleaded guilty to federal charges admitting she continued to receive the checks after 17-year-old Jordan Brooks died.

Instead of notifying social security, Waldron used the money to pay for her personal expenses.

For taking the money, Waldron faces up to ten years in prison and fines of up to 250 thousand dollars.

Waldron is also facing murder and assault in the death of her son, who had cerebral palsy and weighed only 55 pounds.