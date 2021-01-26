Oswego County offering transportation to COVID vaccine, testing appointments

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County is offering free transportation to people who need rides for COVID-19 vaccination or testing appointments. The service will be provided by the Oswego County Public Transit program, which is a partnership between the Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.

“We are trying to do our best to see that residents have access to the services they need during the COVID pandemic,” said Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “Although we have zero control over vaccine supplies, we want to make sure that people can get to their appointments if they have transportation issues. We do not want the lack of transportation to be a barrier for those who need to be tested or are eligible to receive the vaccine. Our fear is that there are residents who simply won’t seek these services due to their inability to get to the respective sites that offer them. Everyone deserves the opportunity and this is one way to help make that happen.”

Appointments for transportation should be made in advance by calling (315) 598-1514 and transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.