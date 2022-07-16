(WSYR-TV) — A supply of farmers’ market coupon booklets are available for eligible seniors and the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) are working to distribute them in July.

According to the OFA, these coupons will only be used to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers’ markets in the county. The value of each booklet is $25 and they are not redeemable in supermarkets.

The OFA will be distributing booklets on Monday, July 18 at the Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Dr., Fulton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Booklets will only be distributed via drive-up and all participants must stay in their vehicles. OFA staff will come up to vehicles to distribute the booklets to each participant.

In order to receive a coupon booklet, participants must meet one of the following requirements:

Be 60 and older and have a gross income at or below 185 percent of federal poverty guidelines. ($2,096 monthly for a one-person household or $2,823 monthly for a two-person household)

Be 60 and older and be currently receiving or eligible to receive public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits or a Section 8 housing subsidy.

Once adults are eligible, they or a power of attorney representative with proper paperwork must sign for the coupon book in person. If the eligible adult completes proxy and attestation forms, a proxy may pick up the coupons for them. These forms can be found by calling OFA at 315-349-3484.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first serve basis as there are a limited number of coupon booklets this year. Each eligible adult is allowed one coupon booklet for the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, July 19, coupon booklets can also be picked up at the following locations:

Pulaski Village Office, 4917 Jefferson St., 9-10 a.m.

Central Square Nutrition Site, Community Church, 833 U.S. Rte. 11, 11-12 p.m.

Fulton Nutrition Site, Fulton Municipal Building, 141 South First St., 11-12 p.m.

Parish Nutrition Site, New Hope Church, 814 Rider St., 11-12 p.m.

United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., Cleveland, 1-2 p.m.

Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Dr., 2-3 p.m.

Amboy Town Hall, 822 NYS Rte. 69, Williamstown, 3-4 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 20, coupon booklets can also be picked up at the following locations:

Phoenix Nutrition Site, Congregational Church, 43 Bridge St., 11-12 p.m.

Mexico Nutrition Site, Lighthouse Church of God, 11 South Jefferson St., 11-12 p.m.

Hannibal Nutrition Site, Community Library, 162 Oswego St., 11-12 p.m.

If there are any remaining coupon booklets, they can be picked up daily at the Oswego County Office for the Aging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For any questions, call the OFA at 315-349-3484, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pictured are OFA staff members Missy Peel and Richard Proctor at the Oswego Farmers’ Market in 2021.