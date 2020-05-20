Oswego County Office for the Aging distributing cloth face masks to senior citizens

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Office for the Aging has received a supply of 10,000 cloth face masks that the agency will be distributing to senior housing sites and to those who receive home-delivered meals.

“As the County begins the re-opening process, seniors will need to protect themselves. These masks will be a great tool to help them get back to the ‘new’ normal,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “We are thankful for all donations from our community. This large delivery from the state will allow us to provide masks to seniors all over the county.”

If you are over the age of 60 and need a mask, call the Office of Aging at (315) 349-3484.