Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oswego County Office for the Aging distributing cloth face masks to senior citizens

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Office for the Aging has received a supply of 10,000 cloth face masks that the agency will be distributing to senior housing sites and to those who receive home-delivered meals.

“As the County begins the re-opening process, seniors will need to protect themselves. These masks will be a great tool to help them get back to the ‘new’ normal,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “We are thankful for all donations from our community. This large delivery from the state will allow us to provide masks to seniors all over the county.”

If you are over the age of 60 and need a mask, call the Office of Aging at (315) 349-3484.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected