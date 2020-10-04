Oswego County: Plane crash in town of Volney, no word on injuries

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County dispatch confirmed on Sunday that a small plane crashed occurred in the town of Volney.

According to Oswego County 911, the crash happened near the Oswego County Airport at 2212 County Route 176.

Oswego County says the plane was a small two-seater, and there are no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and this post will be update as more details become available.