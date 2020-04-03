Live Now
Oswego County: Possible exposure to COVID-19 at Pulaski drug store

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who shopped at the Kinney’s Pharmacy at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski on March 26 after 9 a.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Oswego County Health Department reported Friday that anyone who was in the store on that date should watch for symptoms that include fever, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness until April 9.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang says the agency has reached out to notify all known contacts of the infected individual.

People who experience symptoms should contact their health care provider by phone or call the department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

The department urges you not to go to a hospital emergency room unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.

“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public. We must balance public safety with protecting the privacy of infected individuals who have done nothing wrong,” said Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that others may have become infected, and this is consistent with procedures followed by our neighboring counties.”

“Our thoughts are with our associate, and we are doing everything we can to protect all of our employees and customers. We have been cleaning and sanitizing our stores according to CDC guidelines. We are in close contact with the Oswego County Health Department and continue to follow their guidance and all guidance of the CDC,” said Judith R. Cowden, spokesperson for Kinney Drug.

