(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says that people need vaccinations throughout their lives and a good reminder is during the month of August, National Immunization Awareness Month. This month highlights the importance of getting vaccines and boosters to help you stay healthy.

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including your ability to attend important appointments and receive routine vaccinations,” said Jodi Martin, director of Preventative Services for the Oswego County Health Department. “During National Immunization Awareness Month, we encourage you to talk to your health care provider to ensure you and your family are protected against serious diseases by getting caught up on routine vaccinations.”

It is important for parents to work with their child’s doctors or nurses to make sure they are up to date on any vaccinations, especially before the start of the school year.

There are many diseases that aren’t common in the United States thanks to vaccines. However, the recent measles outbreaks and even a case of polio in New York State, shows that diseases can spread quickly and even re-appear when people are not vaccinated.

“This month we are asking you to be sure your children are up to date on their vaccines,” says Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell. “Everyone-from infants to the elderly-needs vaccines to stay healthy throughout their lives.”

As students get ready to head back to school, there are required vaccinations they must receive.

“There are some important school grades to plan for when children may be due for immunizations,” stated Anna Reitz, immunization coordinator for the Oswego County Health Department. “They include kindergarten and 6th grade for a Tdap vaccine. That protects them from tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Also, before 7th and 12th grades, students are due for the meningitis vaccine.”

The Oswego County Health Department has a vaccination clinic every Tuesday to help kids get ready for back-to-school immunizations. Parents can call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

Evening appointments are also now available on Tuesdays August 23 and 30 and a morning clinic on Saturday, August 27.

For more information about public health clinics and vaccinations, call 315-349-3547.