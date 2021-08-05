Oswego County releasing baits containing rabies vaccines for wildlife

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County is partnering with the Wildlife Services program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute baits containing rabies vaccines across wooded areas for wild animals.

The baits will be dropped by low-flying aircraft and on the ground in certain areas, but the baits should not be touched by people or pets.

Measurements of bait vaccine packets to be dropped in Oswego County

Each bait consists of a blister packet which contains the vaccine and is coated with a sweet attractant to appeal to wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes. Once animals eat the baits, they will be vaccinated against rabies to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Baits are not harmful to people or pets. However, they should not be disturbed. If you need to move a bait to a wooded area from your yard or property, wear gloves or use a paper towel to pick it up.

Make sure to dispose of broken bait in a plastic bag and use gloves to handle it. The bait is not harmful to pets, but if they eat a bunch they may have an upset stomach.

Distribution of these vaccine baits will be on August 12 to 16.

For more information or to report contact with a bait packet, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564. For more information about the oral rabies vaccine program, call the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services office at 1-866-487-3297.