Oswego County sees 388 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the latest Oswego County government address, Chairman Jim Weatherup announced the county had 388 new cases of COVID-19 and two neighbors have died from the virus.

In addition to the new cases, 903 Oswego County residents are in isolation. With those numbers and the county’s risk still with a high designation from the CDC, Chairman Weatherup urged his residents to get vaccinated.

“It’s important to remember that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. It’s available at pharmacies, health care providers and the county health department,” Weatherup said.

With 61,876 county residents (a little more than half the population) vaccinated, Oswego County is holding Pfizer vaccination clinics every Wednesday at the Oswego County Health Department for people 12-and-up from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

There is also another vaccination clinic this Thursday, September 9th from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Williamstown Fire Department. Residents will have the option of receiving the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To watch the entire county address, you can click on the video below: