Oswego County seizes over 200 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office seized over 200 pounds of marijuana and $2,000 cash during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Officers pulled over Amber Johnson, 37 of LaFayette, for speeding.
Through an investigation during the traffic stop, officers found that Johnson and passenger, Keri Bucktooth, 39 of Nedrow, were in possession of 224 pounds of marijuana and $2,000 cash.
Both are charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Johnson was also charged with speeding.
Both Bucktooth and Johnson were arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and were later released on their own recognizance.
This incident is still under investigation.
