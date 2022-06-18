Pictured are Oswego County Probation Director David Hall with the Very Rev. Mihai Dubovici.

(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Legislature passed a resolution to donate 20 bullet-proof vests to Ukrainian humanitarian workers during a meeting in April. The donation was made through St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman, James Weatherup, District 9. “From the millions of people wo have been forced to flee their homes and take refuge in other countries, to the many others who stayed behind to fight an unjust invasion. We’re proud that we can offer some help to the humanitarian workers helping the refugee families and to the men and women fighting for freedom and democracy.”

“We had some vests that, while they are in perfectly good condition, we could no longer use for public safety purposes due to the manufacture’s guidelines,” said Oswego County Probation Director, David Hall. “We wanted to put them to good use and thought this cause would be the best fit.”

Hall went to the Oswego County Purchasing Department and the full Legislature for permission to make the donation, which was accepted by the Very Rev. Mihai Dubovici, who thanked the County for its generous support.

“Our parish and the Ukrainian American community thank you for all your prayers for peace in Ukraine and ask that you continue to hold Ukraine people in your prayers,” said the Very Rev. Dubovici.

The Church continues to accept donations for the people in Ukraine. For more information, click here.