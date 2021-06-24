Oswego County Sheriff is looking for missing Town of Granby man

TOWN OF GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and they are asking for the public’s help.

Charles “Chuck” Mills was last seen Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, around 10 a.m. Police say Mills was believed to be on his four-wheeler and riding in the woods near his home in the Town of Granby.

Chuck is 50 years old, around 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie with tan pants and a black or gray baseball cap.

The Oswego County Sheriff believes Mills in the area of State Route 3 and County Route 8 in Granby. They do not believe there was any foul play with his disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Chuck or anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.