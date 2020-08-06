Oswego County Sheriff responds after President Trump campaign flag sparks controversy on patrol boat

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton responded to actions that caused controversy, after photos showed an Oswego County Sheriff marine patrol boat flying a President Trump campaign flag on Sunday.

Photos surfaced of a Oswego County patrol boat flying a President Trump campaign flag during a pro-trump flotilla on oneida lake.

The sheriff says they accepted a request from a member of the public to fly the flag, and is standing by the decision to do that, to show support for a sitting president, who supports law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office is being criticized for flying a political flag on taxpayer time and resources, a potential violation of the Hatch Act, which generally prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty.

The Oswego County Sheriff also addressed the controversy on 570 WSYR Radio with Bob Lonsberry.

Related Content Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responds after marine patrol flies Trump flag at flotilla Video

“If there’s one regret I have, it’s in this, it’s that particular flag that was put up, it was a variation flag and, in hindsight, I wish that was not the case, that it was simply a flag that supported President Trump, but did not, was not a variation of the American flag,” Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said. “I understand the flag purists have a problem with that, but if there is one regret I have, it’s that.”

The sheriff also expressed his opinions on Twitter:

I will not apologize for standing up for the men and women of Law Enforcement, that will never happen. — Sheriff Don Hilton (@Hilton4Sheriff) August 5, 2020

As for those who were offended? The sheriff said that’s what elections are for.