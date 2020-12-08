Oswego County Sheriff’s Department looking for input on police reform plan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department has announced how it plans to tackle the governor’s executive order for police reform. 

The department is putting together a committee with the goal of putting together a plan before the Oswego County legislature. 

Police agencies that want state funding have to adopt a reform plan by April 2021. So the Oswego Sheriff wants public input to figure out how they’ll draft their plan. You can submit your thoughts through December 21 by emailing them or sending in a letter.

