OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Calabria.

Calabria is a 45-year-old male who resides in Syracuse.

He was last seen walking away from the area of a Mcdonald’s at 3001 East Avenue in the Village of Central Square on the evening of August 20. He is believed to have left the area of his own accord around 5 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Calabria is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has facial

hair and is believed to be wearing khaki shorts and wearing or carrying a sky-blue shirt.

Anyone who may have seen Calabria, or anyone with information regarding his location, is

asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411 or call 911.

