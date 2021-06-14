Oswego County Sheriffs: Man arrested for stabbing, robbing victim Friday night

Marcus Miller mugshot

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Oswego County Sheriffs say Marcus M. Miller, 38 of Oswego was arrested for robbery and assault after stabbing another man multiple times late Friday night in the Town of Oswego. 

According to deputies, a victim showed up at Ontario Orchards with injuries and was transported from there to Upstate University Hospital. The victim’s cell phone was stolen during the incident, police say.

Miller was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and was remanded without bail. Sheriffs say Miller and the victim know each other, and this was not a random incident.  

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.

