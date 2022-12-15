OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for rape in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

On December 14, The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Lee Cooper of Sandy Creek after he allegedly raped two victims.

The victims are both children under the age of 11 that are known to Cooper.

Cooper was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in exchange for $10,000 cash or a $50,000 bond.

An order of protection was issued for the victims of Cooper’s crimes.

The incident is still under investigation.