Oswego County Sheriff’s Office investigating after an abandoned mobile home fire Sunday morning

TOWN OF SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Sunday, after an early morning fire at an abandoned mobile home.
According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters responded to the area of Nine Mile Point Road and Lake Road in the Town of Scriba around 3:15 a.m.
At the scene, fire crews found an abandoned mobile home on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within an hour, and thankfully no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
