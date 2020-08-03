Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responds after marine patrol flies Trump flag at Flotilla

ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump took to Oneida Lake on Sunday for the Trump Flotilla, but one of those boats is getting a lot of buzz.

Photos on social media show an Oswego County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol unit flying a flag with the words “Make America Great Again” and a picture of President Trump.

NewsChannel 9 called and emailed Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton, and is waiting for a direct response.

The following statement was released on the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

"On August 2nd, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling on Oneida Lake for the “Floatilla in Support of President Trump” event. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit are routinely present at known gatherings on Oneida Lake, Lake Ontario and other bodies of water within our jurisdiction to ensure the ability for a swift response to any emergencies and to preserve the safety for all who attend these events. During this event, one of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office boats flew an American Flag with an image of President Trump. This flag was flown to show support of the citizens who were attending this event and to show recognition to the “President of the United States” for his constant support for Law Enforcement."

