Oswego County Sheriff’s officer alerts residents to fire at Champlain Commons

SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County Sheriff’s Office investigator was able to alert resident at Champlain Commons of a fire Thursday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the investigator noticed smoke coming from the building. He entered the building and found a fire in the vestibule area, and assisted residents in leaving the building.

The first department was called and put out the fire.

No one was injured, and foul play is not expected. The incident is under investigation.