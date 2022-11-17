OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning.

This has caused many power outages across the county.

More than 3,000 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow

Courtesy National Grid

Locations of power outages and estimated restoration times:

Mexico/Maple View area: 993 affected- Established Restoration: 12 p.m.

Volney area: 615 affected – Established Restoration: 1 p.m.

North Hannible/Southwest Oswego area: 1,876 affected – Established Restoration: 3 p.m.

Buffalo is set to get hit by lake effect snow on November 18 and is estimated to get two or more feet of snow.

Power outages in the area are expected.

To see the National Grid Power outage map, click here.