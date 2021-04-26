Oswego County SPCA seeking foster families for kittens

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County SPCA is seeing the first signs of kitten season. The staff says calls are coming in for stray kittens found underneath porches, on the side of the road, and some people are just dropping them off.

The SPCA has litters but now they need fosters.

“When [someone] fosters, for our group at least, we cover all food and litter and any supplies you ask for. Flea meds, you know, if you need beds. If you need litter pans and we also pay for the vet care as well. I can’t speak for other organizations in the area but we pay for everything 100%,” said Tanya Semchenko, the Oswego County SPCA’s board president.

Learn more about fostering and volunteer to be a foster home by visiting OswegoCountySPCA.org.