Oswego County SPCA to offer home visits by the Easter bunny

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year the Oswego County SPCA will bring the Easter bunny to your house to take a picture with your pet.

Tanya Semchenko, President of the Board of Directors, said, “we’re going to be in the yeard and the kids can come out and be within 6 feet and the bunny is going to stand in the background and you can get those pictures and certainly animals can come right up to us, we are going to try not to enter people’s homes.”

Money from this will help the Oswego County SPCA. It is $20 for a 15-minute visit with the Easter bunny.