Oswego County stenographer pleads guilty to overbilling clients

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Inspector General’s office reports an Oswego woman admitted in court Tuesday to overbilling insurance companies $187,000 over several years for court stenography services.

The Inspector General’s Office reports Laura Hayes, 47, of Phoenix entered a guilty plea to a charge of Grand larceny in the 2nd degree. Hayes operated a company called Quality Court Reporting. She collected fees from insurance carriers using her services in Workers Compensation cases.

The Workers Compensation Fraud Inspector General received multiple complaints from insurance carriers claiming Hayes was overbilling for services.

The investigation found Hayes would inflate bills by as much as ten times by adding a zero to the bill. A $150 bill would become $1,500.

“This stenographer engaged in a brazen and illegal scheme to steal from the workers’ compensation system,” said Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro. “She was paid money she didn’t earn by grossly inflating charges for her services, and she is now being held accountable for her actions.”

Sentencing is scheduled for December 10.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9