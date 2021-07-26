Oswego County to hold 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department will hold three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.  

The first two clinics will be held on Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The third clinic will be held on Thursday at the Sandy Creek Fire Department.  Both vaccine options will be offered between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area