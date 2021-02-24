Oswego County to offer free COVID tests on March 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- New York State lawmakers are working to come up with a budget ahead of the start of the new fiscal year beginning April 1. And research from a new Senate Finance Committee report shows that the state's economic outlook for the next year could be better than originally anticipated.

"This report by the Senate is part of the process of basically the governor and the houses of the legislature coming together and saying this is how much money we think we'll get next year. And then it's up to them during the course of budget negotiations to add new policies to generate additional revenue, or just to decide how to spend out that money that they agree is going to be available next year," said Citizens Budget Commission Senior Research Associate Patrick Orecki.

The report projects revenues will be up about 1 percent higher than the 2021-2022 forecast from the Executive Budget Financial Plan, accounting for about $1.9 billion, pushing the total to $194.7 billion. Wednesday afternoon, lawmakers and Cuomo administration staff discussed the issue optimistically yet cautiously.