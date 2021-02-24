Oswego County to offer free COVID tests on March 2

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department and Pulaski Urgent Care have partnered to provide Oswego County residents free COVID-19 testing on March 2, 2021.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oswego High School and be administered in a drive-through format.

Registration is required. Or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

