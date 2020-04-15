Oswego County woman shares story of COVID-19 diagnosis

BERNHARDS BAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County woman says she’s feeling better after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Linda Kruger, 73, of Bernhards Bay is one of Oswego County’s first COVID-19 patients. Kruger and her husband Mark traveled to Florida and Georgia in late February and early March.

Along the way, they fulfilled Linda’s bucket list wish to visit the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, before traveling to St. Petersburg and then Cocoa Beach, Florida.

While in Florida, Mark developed a cough and started feeling “under the weather.” Linda bought over-the-counter cough syrup and a decongestant, and he seemed to do very well with the cough medicine at night and pills during the day.

After a few days at Cocoa Beach, she started to develop symptoms. They took their time driving home and when they arrived back in Oswego County on March 9, Linda said she “was not feeling too horribly.”

“My husband and I are by nature self-distancers,” said Linda. “We pretty much stay by ourselves.”

She stayed home and tried to recover, but after almost a week at home, Linda developed a severe cough and fever and had difficulty sleeping. She visited her doctor, tested negative for the flu, and the doctor ordered a COVID-19 test.

“The very next day we went to have a swab taken at Oswego Health. Even though it seemed as though I had managed to quell the coughing at the time, I just wasn’t right. I had a runny nose and sneezing,” said Linda.

“Oswego County Health Department was spectacular once they knew I had been given the test,” she said.

They monitored her symptoms and she stayed home while they waited for the test results to come back.

Her husband called the county Health Department daily looking for the results, and eight days later, Linda received a call from the Health Department informing her that she tested positive for COVID-19. After she tested positive, they were ordered quarantined.

She said the uncertainty of waiting for the test results was the worst part of her experience. By the time she received the results, her fever had decreased but she still had other symptoms.

Her husband was considered “self-resolved” because he had no symptoms and had recovered by the time they returned to Oswego County.

Linda said the county Health Department nurses became her “angels without wings” while she was in mandatory isolation.

“Those are the girls that were my champions,” said Linda. “They were terrific. I can’t say enough about how good they were. So professional, so compassionate, and on the ball despite all they faced. I don’t have enough words to thank them for all their care and concern.”

Public health nurse Jennifer Purtell checked on her at home and delivered Linda’s requests of toilet paper and a package of Bufferin, along with their release orders when they were no longer in quarantine.

